Спорткар Abarth 1000 SP будет выпущен лимитированным тиражом

EXCLUSIVE!

Abarth 1000 SP Gets Green Light

Five examples of Abarth’s proto-Alfa 4C will be built. For the full story/exclusive interview with Roberto Giolito, Head of FCA Heritage and designer of the Abarth 1000 SP, read the February 2022 issue of Auto Italia, on sale 6 January. pic.twitter.com/fbzHCvbiRV